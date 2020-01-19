What you need to know about highway changes this week

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday 20 to Sunday 26 January for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting. The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade.

There will be no roadwork on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday January 24 to 6pm Tuesday January 28 due to high traffic volumes expected for the long weekend. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From Monday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn to carry out earthwork and paving, and to install drainage. Motorists can expect traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Again, from Monday, there will be four days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Maclean to carry out excavation work. Southbound motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be three days of work on Wardell Road to install a drain. Motorists can expect lane closures and short stoppages between 7am and 6pm.

From Monday, there will be six days of work on Bensons Lane at Tyndale to carry out paving work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be up to two nights of work at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Lewis Lane at Mororo to carry out line marking and asphalt work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Next week, the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Lewis Lane at Mororo will be temporarily moved about 400 metres south, weather permitting.

The old Mororo Bridge is temporarily closed while drainage is installed.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.