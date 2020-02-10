Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A community issue: Learn how to report domestic violence in your community
A community issue: Learn how to report domestic violence in your community
News

What you can do to help stop domestic violence

Amber Gibson
10th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY members have the opportunity to undertake bystander training in Lismore and learn how to report to police if they witness a stranger, neighbour or family member in need.

From October, 2018 until September, 2019, 198 domestic violence incidents occurred in Lismore, 51 cases in Kyogle, 106 in Ballina and 114 in Byron Bay (NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research).

These are only the reported cases.

From October, 2018 until September, 2019, the court issued 248 apprehended domestic violence orders (AVDOs) in Lismore, 56 in Kyogle, 150 in Ballina and 119 in Byron Bay (NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research).

ADVOs are made by the court to protect individuals from violence, threats, and harassment from spouse, de facto partner, ex partner, family partner, carer or person living in the same household.

On Friday March 6, from 9am-1pm, the Active Bystander Conversations training presented by Men and Family Centre and the Women Up North will run as part of the Lismore Women’s Festival at City Hall.

Project Coordinator and Facilitator, Sarah Drury from ARC Gender Relations, Men and Family Centre said active bystander training supports the whole community to take responsibility for the cultural and social issues surrounding domestic and family violence.

“There is a growing understanding that we all have a role to play in changing the cultural and social values that underpin a society,” Ms Drury said.

Number of DV Reported Incidents by Women Up North Service Areas
Number of DV Reported Incidents by Women Up North Service Areas

A domestic violence officer from NSW Police said people have a misconception that abusive relationships are only when physical assault occurs.

“That is usually the result of years of emotional, psychological and financial isolation,” a spokeswoman said.

NSW Police said bystanders becoming witnesses was the fastest way to end the ‘scourge’ that is domestic violence.

”When a case is only a victim’s word against an offender, the offender will almost certainly plead not guilty,” a spokeswoman said.

NSW Police said bystanders becoming witnesses can change a victim’s life.

A statement from a witness was the gold standard of evidence in court.

“In my experience, people want to do the right thing – but when they hear arguing or something occurring in a home, they aren’t sure whether calling the police will make it better or worse,” the spokeswoman said.

“Please call. Often, victim’s of domestic violence have been in abusive relationships for so long, they see the behaviour as normal.”

The training explores how bystanders can intervene in gender-based (and other forms of) violence, in everyday conversations and situations.

“An offender’s behaviour gets gradually worse over a long period of time, so that the victim feels they are to blame, that they don’t deserve help, or that there is no one who can help them,” a spokesperson from NSW Police said.

The workshop will show how gendered social norms and subtle sexist attitudes are linked to disrespectful and abusive behaviours.

“An anonymous phone call can plant the seed of hope in someone who thought they were alone.”

According to the Australian Institute of Housing and Welfare, DV against children and women cost Australia $22 billion in 2018.

“It can reinforce that they aren’t imagining the seriousness of their situation and can encourage them to reach out for help.”

The training develops practical, active bystander intervention skills and emphasises all genders are welcome to attend.

The workshop will be funded by Health NSW through the Lismore Domestic Violence Liaison Committee.

Bookings are required as spaces are limited: 6621 7730 manager@wunh.org.au

Report by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research recorded domestic violence related assault incidents by local governments from October 2018 – September 2019:

Incident Local Government areaNumber of incidentsRate per 100,000 populationRank
Kyogle5156832
Lismore19845154
Byron Bay 114335.475
Ballina106243.994

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research recorded domestic violence related assault incidents by local governments from October 2018 – September 2019:

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research recorded Domestic (ADVOs) for Oct. 2018- Sep. 2019:

Offender residential local government areaDomestic AVO incidents number 2018Domestic AVO incidents number
Ballina150388.3
Byron Bay119393.7
Lismore248639
Kyogle56697.8
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grant funding and farewells

        Grant funding and farewells

        News Page MP Kevin Hogan’s weekly column discusses grant recipients and sad farewells

        Seniors flock to U3A open days

        Seniors flock to U3A open days

        News Lismore MP Janelle Saffin’s weekly column discusses last week’s U3A open day

        ROAD CLOSURES: Heavy rain continues to impact roads

        ROAD CLOSURES: Heavy rain continues to impact roads

        News A number of roads across the region have been affected

        NSW braces for biggest downpour since 1990s

        premium_icon NSW braces for biggest downpour since 1990s

        Weather “There’s also a reminder to keep kids, away from creeks, drains and...