What weather can we expect this week?

SPRING WEATHER: Bureau of Meteorology said the Lismore outlook shows skies are set to be clear and sunny throughout the next seven days. Contributed

AFTER receiving a measly 4.8mm of rain in Lismore over the weekend, many people are wondering when we will next get rain.

Unfortunately, the forecast isn't great.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, following a cooler change last week, Lismore residents can expect the weather to warm up during the week and into next week, with no rain predicted.

Today will see a sunny afternoon with a top of 26C, while Tuesday will see a maximum temperature of 28C.

BoM said the outlook shows skies are set to be clear and sunny throughout the next seven days.

Mid-week we will see temperatures starting to increase for the remainder of the week, with a top of 30C for Wednesday.

The Lismore Show will be warm and dry this year, with a maximum temperature of 33C predicted for Thursday, while Thursday night will be more mild than usual, with a minimum of 15C.

Friday will offer a slightly cooler day with 27C predicted, although Saturday will rise to 30C during the day.

Sunday will offer a warm end to the weekend with a top of 31C.

The week's warmer temperatures, while certainly not a heatwave, are higher than the usual October average for Lismore, which tends to be temperatures of 27C.