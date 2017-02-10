What we do for you

A DAY IN THE LIFE: Business as usual at Kevin Hogan's electoral office of Page in Molesworth St. From left to to right Sheree Barnsley, Peter Weekes, Kevin Hogan, Mark Highfield and Brendon Pearce.

KEVIN Hogan was as surprised as anyone when his staff won The Electorate Office of The Year Award.

The prize, which is announced at the Coalition's annual Christmas party, is at the discretion of the Prime Minister's office. Electorates do not put themselves forward for the award.

Page MP Mr Hogan said he was "exceptionally proud” of his staff.

"We are not perfect but but we do always try to respond to every issue and inquiry,” he said.

The PM did note, however, the Page office's desire to adopt practices of other federal agencies that were doing things well, Mr Hogan said.

"I am a processes person. We get over 100 emails a day and have a lot of processes in place so we can get to most of the people who contact us.”

Mr Hogan mentioned there were three aspects that were particularly important about his office.

Firstly, as a regional MP he believed he was more "community than politically” motivated.

Secondly, he made it his duty to employ local people from the community who lived and worked in the region.

"We employ local people, not political people, in the office and play to their strengths. Sheree Barnsley, for instance, not only organises my diary she is our front of house person because we soon worked out she was the nicest person in the office.”

Thirdly, he was not an "editor” but a "facilitator” of the views and issues of the constituents who came through the office.

"I might not agree (with some constituents) on an area of government policy but I will always pass on their issues to the relevant government minister. It is not my job to edit. I will always facilitate that.”

The National Party-held division of Page includes the main towns of Casino, Dunoon, Evans Head, Grafton, Iluka, Kyogle, Lismore, Wooli, Nimbin and Sapphire Beach.

Mr Hogan also funds an office in Grafton run by constituent officer Jason Thompson.