What to do if your dog is a fighter

WITH no dogs to advertise (thanks to Echo readers and everyone else who has been adopting local dogs), it's a good chance to talk about another aspects of the Council rangers' jobs: dog attacks.

Most dog attacks occur in public placesusually occur around 9am in the morning or 4pm in the afternoon. Rangers believe these are times when dogs are most often left alone and they escape.

Owners should be aware that fines and possible jail terms apply for dog attacks.

The best way to prevent a dog attack is three-fold.

ensure your dog is in a secure fenced yard.

make sure your dog is desexed. If desexed, they are not looking to mate and there is less chance they will try to escape.

socialise them from a young age. This makes them friendly and happy to be around other dogs and people.

Of course, dogs always benefit from plenty of training.

If you or a family member is attacked by dog, in order to prosecute Council needsphotos of any injuries or the dog, witnesses, and a willingness from the victim to go through the legal process.

Anyone who has witnessed a dog attack should contact Council on 1300878387.