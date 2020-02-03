What therapist allegedly told female patient

Daniel John Liddel has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a female patient, but a court heard he allegedly also asked her to do something else.

A BRISBANE kinesiologist accused of sexually assaulting a female patient allegedly also told the woman not to pay for a consultation but to give him a hug instead, a court has been told.

Daniel John Liddel, 54, is accused of touching a 33-year-old female patient indecently after taking her pants off during a massage in April 2018 at his clinic Bracken Ridge Natural Therapies on Brisbane's northside.

Liddel has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and is facing a jury trial in the Brisbane District Court, which began today.

The court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, met Liddel at a holistic therapy festival called Mind Body Spirit in 2017.

She began seeing the man for treatment after suffering an injury five years earlier, the jury was told.

Daniel John Liddel, a Brisbane kinesiologist accused of sexually assaulting a female patient, arrives at the District Court. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop told the court Liddel had allegedly told the woman all he wanted was a hug, rather than payment, for her initial consultation and treatment.

He also allegedly only took part payment for another consultation, the court heard, which was three sessions of another type of holistic treatment on the Gold Coast.

During another consultation, the court heard Liddel allegedly massaged the woman's coccyx, which is not the subject of the charge.

The woman replied that she felt comfortable "if it had to be done", Mr Bishop said.

One month later, when the pair were alone in a treatment room, Liddel allegedly pulled the woman's pants down without asking and rubbed her inappropriately, the court was told.

"He never asked if (the complainant) was OK with it. He just did it without her consent," Mr Bishop said.

Kinesiology is an alternative, holistic therapy, the jury was told.

The trial will continue on Tuesday, with several witnesses expected to give evidence.