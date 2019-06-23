‘What the hell?’: Nine’s Origin debacle

Fans have been left scratching their heads and infuriated after a stunning debacle that saw an extra five minutes and 22 seconds added to the first half of the all-important State of Origin game II.

The first half of the match seemed to go at a frenetic pace for fans at home but at the same time felt like it went forever due to an epic mistake that left many viewers furious.

When Josh Addo-Carr was called back for a forward pass after 36 and a half minutes of the first half, fans were forced to do a double take as the clock reverted back to 31 minutes and eight seconds.

The original clock before the correction.

The clock one second later

Queensland fans, while happy about Addo-Carr's try being called back for a forward pass from James Maloney, would have looked on in horror as Tom Trbojevic scored his second try in the 35th minute, the second time the clock passed the mark in the game.

The gaffe saw host broadcaster Channel 9 slammed for adding the extra time but the host explained it by saying it was an issue with the clock provider and that the problem was "quickly resolved".

But the lack of specificity made some people unsure.

A fan also stood up for Nine, saying the coverage was pushed off the mark as the clock wasn't stopped when the referee's called time off.

Fans were left confused and angry by the mistake and took to social media to slam the rights holder.

It's not the first time this series Channel 9 have been under fire about their coverage.

Fans were left fuming because of a Channel 9 streaming bungle minutes after kick-off for Game I of the series.

One of the biggest sporting events in Australia each year, Game 1 brought a surge of viewers to their devices to stream the match.

A wave of fans took to social media early on in the spectacle to slam interruptions to Nine's coverage.

Some viewers said for a moment they could only view the match through the shaky cameras being worn by the referees.