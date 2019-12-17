What regional QLD stands to gain from Olympic bid

GOING FOR GOLD: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after announcing the state will bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games. Regional Queensland stands to gain a windfall of jobs as the state gets ready to host the prestigious event. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

A JOBS boom. Fast-tracked road and rail projects. A massive influx of leading athletes, sport teams and international visitors into our cities.

These are just some of the gains on the horizon for regional Queensland as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk eyes a bid to host the Olympic Games in 2032.

Plans are being drawn up in the southeast by political, tourism and business leaders to get the Sunshine State ready to host the prestigious event in the next 12 years.

If successful, this bid would mean more road, rail and marine infrastructure being fast-tracked to cater to the booming visitor numbers, an unprecedented surge in business and the creation of an enduring sporting legacy for Queensland.

And the benefits won’t stop in the greater Brisbane area.

With hundreds of athletes needing to acclimatise before the Games, visitors needing to stay in our hotels and the potential for events to be hosted outside the southeast, the benefits of a successful Olympic bid will flow to the coffers of regional Queensland cities.

More than 129,000 jobs are expected to be delivered from the global sporting event.

Regional councils across the state are already planning how they can capitalise on a potential Olympic bid.

Toowoomba Regional mayor Paul Antonio said the region was “well placed” to benefit in a variety of areas ranging from “tourism and job creation” to “pre-Games training”.

He said the region had already been identified as a possible location to host an Olympic event.

“We have a range of sporting facilities and accommodation to support this and any potential pre-Games training opportunities,” Councillor Antonio said.

“In the Sydney 2000 Games, the Toowoomba region hosted the Norwegian team training camp, utilising local facilities, promoting the region internationally and injecting funds into the local economy.

“Regional centres from Far North Queensland down to southeast Queensland hosted around 2500 athletes during their 2000 Games preparation, including 179 international teams from 48 countries.”

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said the Olympics was a perfect opportunity to showcase the unique beauty of regional and remote communities.

“For Somerset, it would be about our natural environment – our iconic waterways and rolling countryside – and our authentic Australian hospitality,” Cr Lehmann said.

What our councils expect:

(How the regions would benefit and what they could offer)

Fraser Coast:

We offer a more relaxed atmosphere than some of the more developed southeast Queensland destinations

If the games were hosted at a number of venues, more of the state would be promoted

The Fraser Coast region could offer visiting teams space to practise and acclimatise, especially in sports such as hockey, soccer, sailing, equestrian, beach volleyball, aquatics, running, cycling and swimming

The region could offer easy access to Sydney and Brisbane with direct flights daily if teams need to travel or bring in specialists

– Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour

Livingstone:

The Capricorn Coast is well-known as a triathlete hub and offers a range of facilities suitable for training, including the Emu Park Sport and Recreation Reserve, the Barmaryee Multisport Precinct, Cooee Bay Swimming Pool and Yeppoon Gymnastic and Movement Centre.

Our weather and natural environment offer solid acclimatisation training and cultural experiences

The Capricorn Coast boasts a broad range of affordable, comfortable and hospitable accommodation options.

– Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig

Sunshine Coast:

The Sunshine Coast could host five sports – beach swim marathon, road cycling, football (preliminary finals), triathlon and volleyball (preliminary finals and beach volleyball)

The region would be the home for a satellite athletes’ village, which could be re-purposed into apartments

– Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson

Lockyer Valley:

Improved public transport networks in the western corridor from Toowoomba to Brisbane and beyond

Uniquely positioned to provide the highest-quality fresh vegetables to the Olympic village for the world’s best athletes and the many restaurants and cafes throughout southeast Queensland

Potential to host mountain biking events on the Toowoomba escarpment

Suitable training facilities, including the Gatton Indoor Equestrian Centre and the Lockyer Valley Aquatic Centre

– Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan

Toowoomba:

Statewide benefits through tourism, job creation and upskilling, pre-Games training and Games-related business contracts

In the Sydney 2000 Games, Toowoomba hosted the Norwegian team, who used local facilities, injected funds into the local economy and promoted the region internationally

Toowoomba region has been identified as a possible location to host an Olympic event

– Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio

Mackay:

Clear training weather every year to act as a pre-event training hub for a variety of sports

New infrastructure, including the Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Complex, BB Print Stadium and Multi-Sports Stadium, to offer for training

More than enough accommodation and service providers for international teams

– Mackay Councillor Ayril Paton, Sport and Recreation Committee chair

Somerset:

Perfect opportunity to showcase our natural environment – iconic waterways and rolling countryside – and authentic Australian hospitality.

– Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann

Townsville: