LISMORE SPEEDWAY: V8 dirt modified NSW title winners on Australia Day 2018. From left: Jai Stephenson (first), Andrew Pezzutti (second), Jeff Phillips (third). Tony Powell

SPEEDWAY, speedway, speedway.

Most of us will remember those loud TV adverts proclaiming the upcoming Saturday night of racing at the Lismore Speedway.

It always promised a good night's entertainment and thankfully it continues to deliver.

In fact, this local institution is entering its 50th year as the season kicks off this Saturday night.

There is a 50th anniversary magazine which is available and it tells so many stories about the events at our local track and the many men and women who raced there, including some state, national and international champions.

So if you are looking for a good night's entertainment, the first night of the season kicks off this Saturday at 5.30pm and as always the kids are free, so there is no excuse for the whole family not to attend.

The great thing about our city is that these sorts of events are available.

It is the role of a city to be diverse in the opportunities it can present.

The kind of opportunities that smaller towns don't have.

So a day in Lismore can include the region's best gallery, best dining options, best theatre productions and best racing event.

We need to be the best of the best (apologies to Top Gun fans).

To meet this goal, I have tried to focus on what makes Lismore a great city, so that this can inform my decision making.

We have a unique advantage as the regional city, to attract the best and brightest and this is something we need to strive for.

If we do that job well as a council, it gives the whole region a boost and makes all of the surrounding villages and towns a better place to live.

So what makes Lismore your city?