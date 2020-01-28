BIG QUESTION: What leadership do Aussies need?

World Vision Australia Chief Advocate Tim Costello will speak in Lismore on Saturday Feb. 22nd, 4.30pm at the Lismore Rous Hotel.

A BIG question will be posed to the people of Lismore next month when Tim Costello asks: "What sort of leadership does Australia need?"

The event, run by Ngara Lismore is on February 22, and starts at 4.30pm at Lismore Rous Hotel (cnr Keen St / Zadoc St).

Ngara steering committee member Richard Swinton said true to Ngara's values of finding people who can inspire thinking, discussion and action from local people about topical issues, this event opens discussion around important concerns.

"Given the fuss about the bushfires, the question of Australian leadership seemed to be appropriate," Mr Swinton said.

"It's about starting conversation.

"Without having conversations, you don't have any change or movement at all."

The community will be invited to participate in the conversation at the end of the talk when the floor is open for questions.

"That's always been a very lively part," he said.

Mr Swinton said Ngara's talking events have always been received well and with Tim Costello's presenting they expect no different.

"We've had attendance (numbers) from 180 down to 80, the first one we had people were sitting on the floor, under the tables, we didn't expect anything like that.

"I've got a feeling with Tim Costello we won't have a problem filling the room."