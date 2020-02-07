Menu
Flooding in the Byron town centre.
What exactly is a ‘meoscale warning’?

Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2020 12:46 PM
NORTHERN Rivers residents were put on high alert this morning when the Bureau of Meteorology issued a meoscale warning for the region.

But what exactly is a meoscale warning?

BOM duty forecaster Abrar Shabren said meoscales are micro weather systems that form very similarly to a low-pressure system but on a smaller scale.

"Meoscale is normally a trough line or low-pressure trough, a line of very low-pressure areas where you get changes in the pressure and moisture and different directions of winds that propagates a lot of rainfall," Mr Shabren said.

"It's the prominent factor causing the trough and along that line we have these little low-pressure systems, or a meoscale."

Mr Shabren said low pressure systems on a trough line can usually develop and form several meoscale systems.

"Meoscales are just a smaller version of those bigger low-pressure systems and are confined to a small area, where usually a low-pressure system generally covers a larger area," he said.

"But its characteristics are a bit different to the larger low-pressure systems.

"Where it develops it will act like a mini water pump, the upper levels will drag the moisture, it'll just sit and act like a vacuum and dump it out."

bureau of metereology meoscale northern rivers weather weather warnings
Lismore Northern Star

        Bundjalung man's big role in national burning plan

        Lismore event aims to inspire women to go on adventures

        Three intriguing new exhibitions arrive in Lismore

