The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

SPOTIFY has revealed that American folk rock band The Lumineers leads the pack nationwide as the most streamed Bluesfest artist, followed by Atlanta-based country music group, Zac Brown Band, and hip hop icon, Nas, from the artists in the line up for Bluesfest 2017.
Ahead of the festival, Spotify Australia has revealed the most streamed artists and tracks of the acts on the 2017 line-up, using geo-targeted streaming data.
While Byron Bay residents admire the timeless melodies and soul-stirring lyrics of The Lumineers and the soulful sound of Michael Kiwanuka, Bangalow and Brunswick Heads are into the worldly blend of rock, hip-hop, and alt-folk brought to by Nahko and the Medicine People.
They also have a soft spot for the classics with legends The Doobie Brothers making top lists in both.
Some of the region's most anticipated artists include much loved Californian natives Slightly Stoopid (top streamed artist in Lennox Head), who will be returning to the Bluesfest stage for the third year.
Joining them on the line-up is the long-awaited Bluesfest debut performance by Trevor Hall - the top streamed artist in Ocean Shores and Mullumbimby - who will bring his eclectic mix of acoustic rock, reggae and Sanskrit chanting to the Bluesfest stage this year.
Aussie Country artist Kasey Chambers is making a comeback, landing in the top 5 most streamed artist lists in Lismore, Brunswick Heads and Ocean Shores.
Her 2016 hit Satellite is the number one most streamed track in Ocean Shores.
TOP STREAMED ARTISTS IN AUSTRALIA
- The Lumineers
- Zac Brown Band
- Nas
- Santana
- Mary J. Blige
- Gallant
- The Doobie Brothers
- Kasey Chambers
- REMI
- Michael Kiwanuka
BYRON BAY TOP STREAMED ARTIST
BYRON BAY TOP STREAMED TRACK
- Ho Hey - The Lumineers
- Satellite - Kasey Chambers
- Ophelia - The Lumineers
- Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
- Stubborn Love - The Lumineers
LENNOX HEAD TOP STREAMED ARTIST
LENNOX HEAD TOP STREAMED TRACK
- Love & Hate - Alternative Radio Mix, Michael Kiwanuka
- Ophelia, The Lumineers
- Chicken Fried, Zac Brown Band
- Listen To The Music, The Doobie Brothers
- Ho Hey, The Lumineers
BALLINA TOP STREAMED ARTIST
BALLINA TOP STREAMED TRACK
- Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
- Ho Hey - The Lumineers
- Ophelia - The Lumineers
- Satellite - Kasey Chambers
- Best Part of Me - Busby Marou
BANGALOW TOP STREAMED ARTIST
BANGALOW TOP STREAMED TRACK
- Wash It Away - Nahko and Medicine for the People
- Spirits, - The Strumbellas
- San Quentin - Nahko And Medicine For The People
- Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
- It Is Written - Nahko And Medicine For The People
BRUNSWICK HEADS TOP STREAMED ARTIST
BRUNSWICK HEADS TOP STREAMED TRACK
- Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
- Not Pretty Enough - Kasey Chambers
- What A Fool Believes - The Doobie Brothers
- Directions - Nahko And Medicine For The People
- San Quentin - Nahko And Medicine For The People
LISMORE TOP STREAMED ARTIST
LISMORE TOP STREAMED TRACK
- Ophelia - The Lumineers
- Rattlin' Bones - Kasey Chambers
- Boots Of Spanish Leather - The Lumineers
- Flowers In Your Hair - The Lumineers
- Put Your Records On - Corinne Bailey Rae
MULLUMBIMBY TOP STREAMED ARTIST
MULLUMBIMBY TOP STREAMED TRACK
- Ophelia - The Lumineers
- Satellite - Kasey Chambers
- Green Mountain State - Trevor Hall
- Stubborn Love - The Lumineers
- Wish Man - Trevor Hall
OCEAN SHORES TOP STREAMED ARTIST
OCEAN SHORES TOP STREAMED TRACK
