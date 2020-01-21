Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
Offbeat

What a catch! Python wows crowd as he nabs tasty lunch

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS at a Nambour retirement village had front-row seats to an interesting show when a python devoured a goanna outside their units.

The snake slithered in to the Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community last week in search of food, finding more than enough to satisfy its appetite.

A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed
A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed

A spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring Ferntree Creek National park in search of food and water due to the drought.

"So I guess this little guy found both," she said.

animals ferntree creek national park nambour offbeat sanctuary park retirement community snake wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Weather A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by lightning in the NSW Blue Mountains, as wild storms threaten the state.

        Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        premium_icon Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        News AFTER a welcome deluge of rain on the Northern Rivers over the weekend, which saw...

        This is why you don’t take up truck car parks in rest areas

        premium_icon This is why you don’t take up truck car parks in rest areas

        Motoring Drivers face fines for parking in designated truck rest areas.

        ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        premium_icon ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        News Fire authorities warns that the danger period is not yet over.