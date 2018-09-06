Menu
WELCOME: Craig Norton, Thomas George MP, Probationary Constable Samuel Jeffrey, Probationary Constable Daniel Nugent and Acting Superintendent Toby Lindsey.
Community

Welcome to our new police officers

by Thomas George MP
5th Sep 2018 11:13 AM

NEARLY 20 years ago in my inaugural speech to parliament, I made the commitment to ensuring this electorate had enough police officers on the beat to protect the community.

There has been a constant stream of new recruits into our region and last week I welcomed Probationary Constables Samuel Jeffrey and Daniel Nugent to the Richmond Police District as they begin their careers.

What was exciting about these two officers was that I had the privilege of watching them march out from the NSW Police Force Academy and also meeting their proud families.

I wish them the best of luck with their careers but also want to thank the hard working police men and women of Lismore who go above and beyond to keep our city safe.

Last week I joined Lismore City Council and the local cricket fraternity to officially open the new Lismore cricket nets.

Originally the nets were located behind the Goonellabah Sports Club, but in the spirit of good sportsmanship the Lismore District Cricket Association agreed to move them to allow council to construct a second hockey field.

Two of the three cricket nets are closed off to the public, however under an exciting Cricket NSW initiative the third has been kept open to allow community participation.

An exciting initiative empowering Indigenous Seniors rolled into Lismore this week.

The Tech Savvy Elders roadshow came to Lismore High School delivering lessons in using computers, tablets, email, smartphones, and other forms of digital literacy.

The digital world and social media can be a scary for older people, so it's important to give them the skills where possible to be able to deal with it. For more information about Tech Savvy Elders, please visit: www.mgoals.com.au.

Don't forget September 1 marked the start of a trial requiring drivers to slow down to 40km/h when passing a stationary emergency vehicle displaying flashing red or blue lights.

thomas george mp

