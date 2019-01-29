Welcome to emergency

THANK YOU: Tracey Barker, Lismore Base patient experience manager for the emergency department, with Sophie Moeller.

I WAS at my desk last Friday when my GP called and told me to get straight to Lismore Base's emergency department. The MRI showed that I had fractured my knee and torn my MCL.

I was in shock. The pain hadn't been all that bad so I'd been jumping around on it for nearly a month.

I pulled up at the hospital, parked and thought: maybe I should take off my high heels off and walk in bare feet. The heat coming off the pavement made my bad situation worse as I hobbled to the entrance delaying any thoughts of all the consequences to come.

And then a welcome thing, I had not expected from the emergency department, happened. Tracey Barker came and introduced herself to me as the hospital's patient experience manager.

She explained The Base was the only chosen regional hospital, along with Blacktown, Liverpool and Nepean, to be part of a six month trial aimed at improving the patient experience.

Since November, it has been her role to greet patients and their loved ones on arrival at emergency, and provide information throughout each stage of their care, including key information on where to go, what to expect during the visit and real time updates on where they are in the queue.

This role complements the work already done every day by emergency department staff, freeing up doctors and nurses to focus on clinical care.

I was also given access to free Wi-Fi, mobile phone charging stations, additional power points, refreshments and information about ongoing care after discharge (all available in multiple languages).

Above all, Tracey spared me the searing walk back to the car, this time on crutches, by helping with my bags.

To say I was grateful doesn't come close.

"I am so pleased an honoured and excited to be part of this trial because this is just about the patients,” said Ms Barker.

"We've had overwhelming support from those who we've been able to help as well as the medical and nursing staff and hopefully the program will be allowed to continue.”

Thomas George who, along with the Health Minister Brad Hazzard, was responsible for having Lismore involved in the initiative, backed up Ms Barker's claim, saying his office had been receiving many letters of appreciation for the "help they had received during their stressful and traumatic experience”.

As I sit incapacitated, but putting this paper to bed in the heat, I've been channelling the positive attitude displayed by Brad Rickards and Kate Scott. How amazing is it their restaurant, The Loft, has been awarded a chef's hat in the 2019 Australian Good Food Guide Awards (page 3)?

And to think The Loft very nearly didn't happen when, the night before they were due to buy the premises, the 2017 flood hit. The Bank, which they own on Molesworth Street, was gutted and then, lo-and-behold, damaged again almost a year later by a leak in the ceiling.

Talk about: "if at first you don't succeed...”

"Thanks for all your support, it's been a wonderful ride to get here,” wrote the inspiring couple on facebook.

Shout out to the helpers in our great city.

You never know when you are going to need them.