‘Welcome’: Martin joins elite AFL club

Dustin Martin takes his place among the big-game greats.

DUSTIN Martin is in rarefied company after claiming his second Norm Smith Medal.

The 28-year-old Richmond star is just the fourth player to join the club, with Hawthorn legend Gary Ayres (1986, 1988), Adelaide's Andrew McLeod (1997, 1998) and Hawks great Luke Hodge (2008, 2014).

Martin registered 22 possessions, four goals and eight score involvements in the 89-point win to add to his 2017 Norm Smith Medal.

Hen was the unanimous victor of the award with three points from each of the five judges.

He finished ahead of Bachar Houli, debutant Marlion Pickett, Jack Riewoldt and Dion Prestia.

"I'm a bit speechless, to be honest," Martin told Channel 7 immediately after the match.

"I'm so proud of this club. I love everyone at the club, it's just a great bunch of boys."

McLeod was quick to welcome Martin to the club.

Welcome to the club Dusty!!#Champion👊🏾 — Andrew McLeod (@bunji_XXIII) September 28, 2019

Martin, having claimed his second premiership victory, said he had learned a valuable lesson after the 2017 celebration.

"I won't drink too fast. Enjoy it more," Martin said on Channel 7.

"It's going to be great to celebrate now with the Richmond Football Club and our family. It's a very family-orientated club. I'm grateful to be a part of it."

This was more important to Martin though.

NORM SMITH MEDAL JUDGES AND VOTES 2019

15 - Dustin Martin, Richmond - 33333

6 - Bachar Houli, Richmond - 222

4 - Marlion Pickett, Richmond - 211

3 - Jack Riewoldt, Richmond - 111

2 - Dion Prestia, Richmond - 2

Alastair Lynch (Fox Footy, chairperson)

3 - Dustin Martin

2 - Bachar Houli

1 - Jack Riewoldt

Chris Johnson (NIRS)

3 - Dustin Martin

2 - Dion Prestia

1 - Jack Riewoldt

Matthew Lloyd (3AW)

3 - Dustin Martin

2 - Bachar Houli

1 - Marlion Pickett

Bruce McAvaney (Channel 7)

3 - Dustin Martin

2 - Bachar Houli

1 - Marlion Pickett

Angela Pippos (ABC)

3 - Dustin Martin

2 - Marlion Pickett

1 - Jack Riewoldt