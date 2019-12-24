‘Weird’ secret behind couple’s ‘better sex’

Priscilla Soares has opened up about her unusual bedroom arrangement with her boyfriend (and girlfriend) — one the pair credit to their “better sex” lives.

A woman has revealed how she formed a polyamorous relationship with her boyfriend and another woman - but keeps her "love" hidden from her deeply religious family.

Priscilla Soares, 25, began dating US-based real estate investor and travel vlogger Stephen Bolden, known as "Jak", 26, in March 2017.

Her boyfriend Jak said he hasn't ever believed in monogamy and has always sought physical connections with multiple women.

In February 2019, the couple added Pamela Dejesus, 21, to form a triad and now the three of them work together while travelling the world.

Their idyllic romance comes with a major hitch as Priscilla is from a strict Catholic background, which means her family can never know about her "throuple".

While Jak's parents are accepting of his lifestyle, to this day Priscilla hides her bisexual and polyamorous lifestyle from her family.

When Priscilla first met Jak she explained her dreams for them were of a monogamous relationship where they'd get married and have children.

Although the couple were committed, Jak's work as a travel blogger meant he took vacations every month and while on the road met others, explaining he had a "strong desire" for multiple sexual experiences.

It was this that led Priscilla and Jak to try experimenting in three-way sexual experiences with other women.

In February 2019, Jak met Pamela and brought her into his and Priscilla's bedroom.

"The dynamic of our relationship was essentially that we were free of boundaries or limitations and could do what we pleased as long as we were safe, honest and clear in our communications and intentions," Jak said.

"Pri's preference was investing her love into one man while being open to meeting and exploring sexual relationships with females.

"I was focused on my businesses; my philosophy was to pursue my passion and accept whatever crossed my path as long as it added in some way to my mission."

Priscilla explained how their relationship dynamic worked in the beginning:

"Jak was upfront about having no desire to be monogamous so the bond between us continued to grow despite his intimate relationships with other females.

"Throughout our first two years of being together, he would explore relationships with other girls. If they were sexually stimulating, we would enjoy them together on a playful basis.

"Eventually, we began seeing if it would make sense to take it further than that and started dating women together."

Pamela had been friends with Jak and Priscilla on Facebook for a while, and they all had many mutual friends.

Jak began dating and sleeping with Pamela and wanted her to meet his girlfriend and eventually for the three of them to go to bed.

Both Jak and Pri were attracted to Pam on more than a sexual level, finding themselves drawn to her personality too. They all formed a bond and within three months had chosen to enter into a loving, three-way relationship with her.

The newly formed relationship provides them all with more financial stability, more creative ideas for ways to work and more people to join together in providing for each other.

The couple were content with their sexually explorative relationship but all three feel they did not find true happiness until they bonded together as a trio.

"We're not so sure there's a such thing as falling in love. People say they 'love' people and in reality are in toxic, terrible relationships," Jak said.

"We believe love is a choice. It's a door we choose to walk through, not something we fall into.

"Pam was the first woman that we were both physically, emotionally and mentally attracted to that also met all of the criteria that both of us had for a potential life partner. She was the one who fully solidified the fact that we were indeed 'polyamorous'.

Jak said no one in the throuple liked to put a label on what they had.

"We all feel more fulfilled in this kind of relationship than any other we have experienced," he said.

"This is a situation that puts you in a better position to grow and develop rather than forcing us to deny innate tendencies and desires in our psyche."

He went on to explain there was a lot to enjoy about the situation, including "better sex, more money, more minds and more hands to do the work".

"We developed much better communication, higher capacities of trust, understanding and forgiveness and to better balance our expenditure of time, energy and emotion," he said.

"We choose to be in love every day because we are a stronger force together and happier than apart."

Now they explore the world and explore how a three-way relationship promotes and stimulates mental growth.

Jak's parents are accepting of his lifestyle yet to this day Pri hides her polyamorous lifestyle from her family, as does Pam.

The trio believe their way of life is the key to happiness for some.

"Polyamory/non-monogamy isn't a new weird thing. It's in our nature. It's in the animal kingdom," Pamela said. "It's part of our history. It's honestly a natural and beautifully empowering way of life.

"We don't limit ourselves based on arbitrary conditions, and we are able to continue to explore the things that peak our interest without fear of judgment or guilt."