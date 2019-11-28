Weird optical illusion baffles internet.

THIS one will have you looking twice.

At first glance, all you can see is a little girl standing in the middle of a park with a cute clip in her hair and scarf around her neck - until you look closer.

The photo has gone viral after people spotted something strange about the image.

Can you see it?

It shows the young girl standing in front a bunch of parked cars posing before the camera but some online users have pointed out the odd shape of her legs.

A photo of a little girl standing in the middle of a park has got social media users scratching their heads. Picture: Twitter



With another glance it becomes clear she is actually just holding a big bag of popcorn which is hard to decipher because it has camouflaged with the colour of the dried-out grass behind her.

As a result, the baffling snap has been doing the rounds on social media, first being posted on Facebook with more than 230,000 shares, 46,000 reactions and 37,000 comments.

Safe to say it has baffled a lot of people with one person saying it took them 25 minutes to see the girl holding a bag of popcorn.

"It took me until I read this tweet. I still had a hard time seeing it after you said that it was," one Twitter user said.

"Holy sh*t, this pic messed me up for a second, haha. Low key scared the crap out of me, haha," said another.

"I thought her legs were like that and was about to call you mean til I zoomed in and took another look," a third person commented.

I was seriously concerned and thinking 'this child needs to be saved and fed!' and I saw someone yell out popcorn so I thought 'well... Yes we can feed her popcorn but is it enough?' and then I saw the popcorn bag. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — 🦇 (@thebatnextdoor) November 25, 2019

toook me 25 minutes to see she holding a bag of popcorn — ᎷᎪᏒᎦᎥᎬᏞᏞ™️ (@YoMarsiell) November 25, 2019

This picture got me. Took me to read the comments to understand — Day Walker (@hamm_pug) November 25, 2019

Damn. I had to stare at the photo AFTER reading that she was holding a bag of popcorn! — Theresa (@LostMouthFilter) November 25, 2019

Mate I’m so confused... — Jamesss (@Jamesopher_) November 25, 2019

One person who was also confused by the image asked, "Why is the popcorn so invisible at first?".

But it's not the first time internet users have been baffled by eye-tricking images.

In August, people were losing their minds over an image of a raven.

It wasn't clear whether the animal being fussed over was a fluffy rabbit enjoying its nose being rubbed or the back of a black bird's head.

The bizarre optical illusion officially divided the internet, quickly going viral as many struggled to determine just what exactly they're watching.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can't point left. Here's how it works: It's 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don't register. pic.twitter.com/Xa32GrI7ii — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) August 4, 2019

The short clip was shared online by user Dan Quintana with a caption that read: "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."

There were many who were in team rabbit, stating the fur gave it away as a bird would have feathers.

But there were also a bunch in team bird, suggesting it could be a raven, a crow or a rook.

So, what do you see?

That same month, another mind-boggling photo of a 3D arrow was giving everyone on Twitter headaches, as it appeared it couldn't turn left.

While in July, there was a snap on Reddit that was using up heaps of brain cells.

This image also confused a lot of people. Picture: Reddit

At first glance, it appeared to show a half-sunken boat submerged in a river. Many people even said they were worried for any passengers on the ill-fated boat.

But, as the photographer explained, this scene is nothing like the Titanic.

"My broken antenna on my car looks like a half-sunken boat," the photo's owner wrote on their post.