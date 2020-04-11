Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.
Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.
Crime

Weinstein charged with additional count

by Gene Maddaus
11th Apr 2020 7:27 AM

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed a new charge against Harvey Weinstein, stemming from an alleged assault at a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2010.

Weinstein is already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face four other charges, stemming from two incidents in hotels in February 2013.

The former producer is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in a prison near Buffalo, New York.

In the new case, Weinstein is accused of "sexual battery by restraint" against a woman at a hotel room on May 11, 2010.

The woman was first interviewed by detectives in October 2019, and was later able to provide evidence that showed the incident happened within the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors were facing a deadline to file the charge, as the 10-year statute was set to expire next month.

The new charge carries a potential sentence of four years in prison, meaning that Weinstein is now facing a theoretical maximum of 32 years on the Los Angeles charges.

The DA's office was investigating two other allegations against Weinstein but declined to file those charges because the alleged victims did not want to testify.

The DA's office did not identify any of the women in the three case.

Originally published as Weinstein charged with additional count

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

harvey weinstein rape seniors-news sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        premium_icon Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        News EIGHT year old Ollie wrote a letter to Gladys Berejiklian saying he would leave hand sanitiser out for Easter bunny.

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment

        'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        premium_icon 'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        News Casino man accused of impersonating police officer

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education 260 NSW council childcare centres to avoid closure