This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

3rd Saturday:
- Alstonville Market, Alstonville Showgrounds, from 8am
- Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
- Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
- Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
- Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
- Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
- Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St
- Mullumbimby Community Market, Stuart St
3rd Sunday:
- Ballina Market (East Ballina Lions Club), Canal Rd, Ballina
- Uki Buttery Bazaar, 1454 Kyogle Rd
- Missingham Bridge Markets, Missingham Bridge, Kingsford Dr, Ballina
- Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville
- Byron Community Market, Butler Street Reserve
