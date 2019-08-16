Wedding crasher’s ‘despicable’ act

MOVE over Hollywood, there's a new "wedding crasher" in town - but unlike the movie, this character definitely isn't funny.

Police in Comal County in the US have just released details about an "elusive" thief who has been rocking up to weddings uninvited and taking off with the bride and groom's presents.

However, the woman suspected of swiping the expensive pressies has come unstuck after CCTV footage captured her spending a stolen gift card in a store - and police have shared it in a bid to track her down.

Footage of a ‘wedding crasher’ spending a stolen gift card has been released to help track the suspect down. Picture: Facebook / Comal County Sheriff's Office

A post on a local crime stoppers Facebook page - that the sheriff's office then shared - shows a woman pushing a trolley filled with groceries leaving a store with another female.

The woman - who has long brunette hair - is wearing a baggy green T-shirt with New Orleans' emblazoned across it and oversized sunnies.

In a series of black and white photos that appear to have been taken at a different location, she can be seen laughing as she clutches onto a handbag and a piece of paper.

It is not clear if this is an image obtained by security cameras at a wedding the suspect "crashed" or if it is from another store.

"This elusive suspect has been dubbed 'The Wedding Crasher'," the post on Comal County Crime Stoppers reads. "The Wedding Crasher has been frequenting wedding events not only in Comal County but surrounding counties as well, preying on unsuspecting families and friends. The suspect arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts."

This suspect is believed to have attended multiple weddings uninvited in order to steal gifts. Picture: Facebook / Comal County Sheriff's Office

It goes on to plead with the public to help them bring the reign of the wedding crasher to an end "before she strikes again".

"Let's not let her ruin anyone else's special day and bring this crasher to justice," the post says.

The plea for help has led to hundreds of comments and thousands of shares, with many branding the crime "horrible".

"Sympathies to all those affected by this terrible person. Hopefully the joy of the day still stays in your heart," one said. "Pity to a woman that would do something so horrible."

"Why why do people do stupid stuff knowing they are eventually going to be caught?" another wrote.

"Well that's a crappy thing to be doing," another added, while someone else branded it "low", "despicable" and "so wrong".

One comment even came from an apparent victim, who said they'd been looking for the suspect for months.

"She stole from our wedding! We have been looking for these woman for 8 months!" one said.

Another fumed: "Someone knows this person. Turn her in."

Others offered police the idea of setting up a "fake" wedding to catch her in the act, though officers have yet to comment on whether they'd take the unsolicited advice.