22°
News

Weather forecast forces Aviation Expo to postpone

Samantha Poate
| 16th Jun 2017 2:01 PM
Unloading cargo from C-17A Globemaster III on Wilkins Runway.
Unloading cargo from C-17A Globemaster III on Wilkins Runway. Glenn Jacobson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Lismore Aviation Expo has been postponed until Saturday, July 29, as the worsening weather forecast makes conditions increasingly dangerous for pilots.

Organiser Danielle Hanigan from Lismore City Council said while the forecast had looked promising yesterday, the weather has continued to deteriorate and there are now serious safety concerns.

"We cannot expect our pilots and aviators to fly in bad weather with poor visibility. It would be dangerous and irresponsible to go ahead in these weather conditions," Danielle said.

Head of Operations at Northern Rivers Aero Club, Bill Kiernan said he believes the Lismore Council made exactly the right decision.

"Whilst it would of been great to have it and a lot of professional work has gone into it by council, I think the smartest thing they did was to make the decision to delay it to July," Mr Kiernan said.

"There are a set of rules put out for all people who fly put out by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, safety being the operative word."

Mr Kiernan said that the current conditions are below visual flight rules therefore making it extremely unsafe for pilots.

"Even if it improved a little bit tomorrow, you'd still have that question mark hanging over people. Its not the sort of thing you want to encourage," Mr Kiernan said.

"When it is marginal, the incorrect decision can cause a lot of problems."

Ms Hanigan said that while its disappointing the event had to be postponed, they are still hopeful for a great show in July.

"After months of organising we are devastated to have to postpone, particularly after we gave the green light yesterday. We apologise to the community and encourage people to come along in July, when we hope to have blue skies and fine weather."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aviation expo lismore lismore city council northern rivers northern rivers aero club

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Women of science mix it with polar opposites

Women of science mix it with polar opposites

Meet the women in science who are shattering the glass ceiling

Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013.

Can you believe it's been 20 years?

FLOOD EVENT: Water levels begin to fall

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive has been cut off by rising waters.

Wilsons River at Lismore falls below minor flood levels

Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Full drains near Uralba Street in Lismore.

Showers are expected to persist for the remainder of the week

Local Partners

Regurgitator pulls out of flood benefit gig

A SECRET internationally-known rock act will go on stage instead this Saturday.

Coal becomes party ideology

Mungo Mac Callum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

Mungo on how self-interest has become more important than planet

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

A capella quartet to feature jazz vocal percussionist

CAPTIVATING: The Idea of North are coming to Lismore with a special guest.

The Idea of North and Kai Kitamura

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

IN LATE 2009, Hollywood actress Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at the too-young age of 32.

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

Gladdy girl the next face of Origin?

LOCAL FACE: Ashley Anderson is a national final for the Face of Origin model search.

A Gladstone model could become the next face of the Qld Maroons.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Become An Owner Of A Private Byron Bay Villa

2/14 Keats Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $650,000 to...

This solid 2 bedroom villa is a rare one being only 1 of 3. The location is excellent. It's an easy walk into Byron Bay's town centre, schools and beaches. Mac's...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 $549,000 to...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!