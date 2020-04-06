We have enough seedlings for everyone

Maricar and Linton Holme's dog Beau at their seedling nursery in Coraki. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Maricar and Linton Holme's dog Beau at their seedling nursery in Coraki. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WITH seedlings in short supply, due to an increase in backyard vegetable growing during the coronavirus outbreak, a couple in Coraki are ready to provide what people need the most.

Linton and Maricar Holm have in season vegetable seedlings including radish, cauliflower, spinach, Asian greens, broccoli, curry leaf tree, passion fruit, panama, arrowroot, chillies, yakon, oregano, lemon thyme, chives, parsley, asparagus and more.

They grow herbs, flowers and trees too.

Ms Holm wants to create a food forest at the Coraki nursery site, previously run by Stan and Brenda Harris for 45 years.

For 12 years, the Holms have grown seedlings and sold them at Yamba markets and recently at the new Evans Head farmer’s market as Sun Drenched Seedlings.

Ms Holm’s health issues with her neck meant they spent seven years living in Evans Head.

Now they are back at the nursery, and have plenty of seedlings for sale.

“We have enough for everyone,” Ms Holm said.

Her passion for growing is obvious as she talks about their organic approach and using as little plastic as possible.

Mr Holm is proud of the Moringa they’ve grown with its long, furry looking pods.

It’s know as a miracle tree, he said.

Purchase seedlings by appointment only as the couple due to social distancing. Boxes can be given out at the gate.

Go to their Facboook Page Here We Grow