The French Bench cafe in Lismore will close.
‘We can’t keep the cafe open’: Lismore business shuts

Aisling Brennan
18th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
ANOTHER Lismore business has fallen victim to the ongoing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) and will shut its doors this week.

The French Bench Cafe on Woodlark St, Lismore announced on social media on Tuesday it would be closing.

“As we have all become more aware of the coronavirus crisis that we are all facing, our sales have slowed to the point that we can’t keep the cafe open,” the post said.

“But in a way, this is great news because it shows us that the community of people we love have taken the news of this virus seriously and are all bunkering down and staying safe.”

The owners thanked the community for their support.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the incredible amount of support you have all shown our business over the years,” the post said.

“Your support has helped our family provide a good life for our three kids and we are so grateful for that.

“Thank you Lismore we love you and please everybody, stay safe and look after one another while we get through this crisis together.”

