We are set for some chilly mornings

Don't stop exercising because it's cold. Rug up and get outdoors for a double benefit of exercise and vitamin D. For Feeling Great. Thinkstock pic

IN what has been the first real cold snap of the year, the region is feeling the affects of a deep polar low that is making its way round the south of the country.

Lismore hit a minimum of 8C this morning according to Bureau of Meteorology, while Ballina had a minimum of 11C, and Byron Bay was a bit warmer at 15C.

Casino’s minimum was 7C while Tenterfield recorded frost and a minimum of 0C.

General temperatures are set to move towards 20C for the rest of Monday, with Tuesday looking cold and wet with a high chance of showers and a low temperature of 9C early in the morning in Lismore.

Byron Bay has a high chance of showers on Tuesday, and a low of 15C, while Ballina has a 90 per cent chance of showers and a chilly minimum of 12C.

Casino will dip to 8C minimum with 60 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday.

For the rest of the week things will start to look a bit warmer with overnight temperatures falling to between 11C and 14C while daytime temperatures are set to reach the low 20s.

BOM is forecasting Ballina will have the warmest temperatures this weekend with a maximum of 27C on Saturday.

Despite the cooler temperatures this week, the region is set to see mostly sunny conditions after Wednesday.

South-westerly winds of 15 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 32 km/h will be seen around the coast today tending towards southerly in the middle of the day for Monday and Tuesday.

With deep polar low still off the coast of South Australia, swell conditions have delivered large and powerful surf conditions which are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.