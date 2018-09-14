Ways to cut tax and red tape

CREATING JOBS: Alfredo Ortiz is the president and CEO of the Job Creators Network in the US and is in Lismore with The Institute of Public Affairs to help local businesses argue for lower taxes and less regulation.

CREATING JOBS: Alfredo Ortiz is the president and CEO of the Job Creators Network in the US and is in Lismore with The Institute of Public Affairs to help local businesses argue for lower taxes and less regulation. Sophie Moeller

A CAMPAIGN to end bad government policies strangling small business owners rolled into town last week, helped by a job creation guru responsible for helping to pass historic measures in the US congress.

The Institute of Pubic Affairs in collaboration with CEO of the Job Creators Network (JCN) in the United States, Alfredo Oritz, was in Lismore en route from Brisbane to Canberra via Sydney for a series of town hall style meetings.

The institute has calculated that over taxation and regulation costs Australian small business over $1.76 billion every year.

"The Job Creators Network in America came about to give a voice to 29 to 30 million small business owners in the US employing 60 million people,” Mr Oritz said.

Mr Oritz hopes his time in Australia will help to galvanise local business here to spread the message to "cut red tape”.

For further information go to jobcreatorsnetwork.com/.