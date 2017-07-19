Water safety, rugby and rail trail on agenda in Lismore

THIS week Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall joined me in the electorate to make two announcements.

Firstly, Lismore will host an exclusive Barbarians rugby match when the famous international team tours New South Wales in October. The team will play the Classic Wallabies at Crozier Field on Tuesday, October 24.

Tickets are on sale at www.visitlismore.com.au.

The minister also announced more than $6million has been set aside for the Tweed Shire Rail Trail Project. The 24km from Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek will be the first section of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail project, proposed for the 130km from Murwillumbah to Casino.

Applications are open for organisations to improve water safety in the community and help prevent drownings throughout NSW.

Whether in the surf at the beach, kayaking on a lake or river, out on a boat or taking a dip in the backyard swimming pool, it's important to recognise that where there's water, there's danger.

The Water Safety Fund Community Grants Program will prioritise initiatives that target high-risk groups and locations, identified in research undertaken by Royal Life Saving Society Australia for the government.

Applications for the Water Safety Fund Community Grants Program close on August 4.

The Regional Cultural Fund supports arts, screen and cultural organisation proposals for small, medium and large infrastructure projects that will deliver long-term cultural benefits.

Expressions of interest are open and successful applicants will be invited to provide additional information. Up to $25million will be made available in the first round of funding.

For more information, go to www.create.nsw.gov.au.