Water restrictions to continue into new year

THE BIG DRY: Rous County Council said they will be reassessing whether to elevate water restrictions to Level 2 later this month. PHOTO: Jessica McGrath

WITH lower than average rainfall predicted for the remainder of the summer months, Rous County Council has announced it will keep Level 1 restrictions in place into the new year.

The council said they also plan to reassess the need to elevate to Level 2 later this month.

In a statement released by the council, a Rous spokesman said the decision was based on Rocky Creek Dam level data confirming the community is supporting Level 1 restrictions by using less water.

However, while the demand for water has reduced, continuing dry conditions mean that the dam levels are still dropping.

In the first week of water restrictions, the community has used an average of 33 million litres of water per day.

This is down 15 per cent from the previous two weeks of 38 million litres use per day prior to Level 1 restrictions.

To safeguard drinking water through the dry summer forecast, Rous County Council general manager Phillip Rudd said the council considers it necessary to reduce use to 32 million litres per day throughout January whilst we remain on Level 1.

Additionally, the council predicts a dramatic increase in demand for water due to the high number of visitors to the region for the summer holiday period.

Mr Rudd commended the community’s efforts so far but warned that water saving measures must continue as the region moves into the start of the busy tourist season.

“The drought is having a clear impact on homes, farms and businesses across the region. Yet community spirit is strong in the Northern Rivers,” he said.

“It is heartening to see the community take positive action in response to the introduction of Level 1 restrictions by using less water.

“Despite everyone’s ongoing efforts, dam levels continue to drop and the pressure on our water supply will only increase as we welcome thousands of visitors to the Northern Rivers and the temperature increases.

“Now is not the time to ease up on our water saving measures.”

Mr Rudd said the council is calling on visitor accommodation providers to spread the message on water conservation to their guests.

“A decision on moving from Level 1 restrictions to a tougher level is based on the Rocky Creek Dam level, and a combination of meeting a target 5 per cent reduction in consumption and an average daily target consumption of 32 million litres per day.”

Level 1 water restrictions came into effect on December 7 last year and primarily include water saving measures for outdoor use.

As of 23 December 2019, the dam level was recorded at 66 per cent, and has not been updated since.