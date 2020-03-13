Water outages impact business on brink of collapse

The Teahouse at The Channon.

SPARE a thought for residents of The Channon who haven't had a reliable water supply since November.

There have been about a dozen water outages in the village in that time.

The Channon Teahouse & Gallery owner Kathy Devine is at her wits' end.

Her business, which is reliant on tourists, has survived a downturn in trade caused by fires, drought and floods.

Now the water outages have forced her to close the cafe on busy trading days.

"I'm in strife as a small-business owner," Ms Devine said.

"Since we've been open, we've had two droughts, two floods, bushfires, now the water has been cut off.

"I can't open when the water's down, so I'm losing money.

"Sorry about the frustration in my voice, but I am going under."

Lismore City Council's director of Infrastructure Services Peter Jeuken said the single pipe from Dunoon Road has been cracking, and it's unlikely to be fixed in the near future.

"The approximate cost of replacing the water pipeline from Dunoon Road to The Channon is approximately $900,000," Mr Jeuken said.

"Given this cost, any replacement of this pipeline would need to be undertaken in stages over several years."

The council has experienced an increase in pipeline breaks in The Channon and across the rest of the network as a result of the dry and wet weather.

The council spends $2.5 million yearly on replacing water pipelines.

To determine the most critical pipes for replacement a number of factors are considered, including break history.

"The pipe feeding The Channon is due to be reassessed in the 2020/21 capital works program to ensure the recent activity and impact to the community is accurately accounted for," Mr Jeuken said.

He quashed rumours that outages were a result of water theft incidents.

"Council is not aware of a specific water theft claim associated with water outages," the spokesman said.

"Water theft is an ongoing challenge across the region. Water theft claims should be reported to Lismore City Council with supporting evidence such as licence plate number to assist with enforcement."