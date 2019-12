SAFE TO DRINK: Lismore City Council has announced Nimbin residents no longer have to boil their drinking water after it received the all-clear.

AFTER careful monitoring of the water quality between Mulgum Creek and the DE Williams Dam, the boiled water alert has been lifted.

On December 18, council advised that the pipeline between Mulgum Creek and DE Williams Dam has become contaminated with sediment.

Effective chlorine disinfection could not be assured for customers connected to the water supply between Weir and Dam.

This situation did not affect those connected to Nimbin village’s water supply.