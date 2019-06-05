WATCH: Wonder how many pizzas Domino's makes for Origin?

SHORT answer?

A lot.

Domino's GPS technology shows 55 per cent of customers ranked pizza of their meal of choice for Origin.

The local Domino's team are currently gearing up for one of their biggest nights of the year. Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said Origin can be up to two times busier than a typical Wednesday night for stores.

"Origin I was the busiest night of the year for our Queensland and New South Wales stores last year, with BBQ meatlovers the biggest seller across both states," he said.

"It's a challenging night because in addition to the sheer quantity of pizzas going out the doors, most people are keen for delivery in a precise window - either around kick-off, or at half-time.

Mr Knight said the preparation for Wednesday's game had kicked off weeks ago, with stores ordering extra ingredients, hiring and training new team members and rostering up to handle the rush.

"Just like the players, it's all about the preparation our stores put in ahead of the game - preparing fresh dough in-store, stocking fridges full of drinks, putting aces in their places when it comes to team members and making sure every scooter and car is fuelled and ready to go, and every e-bike fully charged."

However, due to the popularity of pizza for game night, Mr Knight strongly encourage customers to get in early and pre-order.

"There are some great specials on our website, or in our Offers App, for use in local stores and we are encouraging customers to place their orders in advance."

This year New South Wales will be defending more than one title, with Domino's New South Wales stores selling three per cent more pizzas than its Queensland stores across the last Origin series.