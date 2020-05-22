A southeast Queensland woman has made the shock discovery of a massive snake snoozing in her hammock in an attempt to keep out of the wet winter weather.

The huge carpet python decided the woman's hammock was a safe place to rest, as the snake "made itself at home" on a Sunshine Coast patio early yesterday morning.

Weyba Downs resident Michelle Austin said the beauty surprised her at first, as she noticed the 1.5 metre snake snuggled up in the hammock.

"It startled me, I went to move the hammock and its head moved in the hammock," Ms Austin said.

A Sunshine Coast resident was shocked to find a snake asleep in her patio hammock, keeping warm and out of the rainy weather. Picture: 7 News

The snake was still there this morning, with Ms Austin not sure how long the python had been there.

"It's made itself at home," Ms Austin said.

"I do think it's been there for a while, I looked out on the weekend and thought the hammock looks heavy".

No matter how long the snake plans to stick around, Ms Austin said she's had plenty of them on her property before, and has no intention of having it removed.

"We've had a lot but this is the first one to come onto the patio into the hammock, it's very comfortable, the sun comes in in the morning," Ms Austin said.

"Nothing seems to be bothering it, it's just staying in there.

"They're harmless, it's also good for rat catching, toad catching, things like that," she said.

Originally published as WATCH: Sleepy snake found chilling in patio hammock