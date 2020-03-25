Breaking Watch the PM provide a virus update 25th Mar 2020 11:58 AM 0 More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders 0 coronavirus Read More Login to follow editors picks Read More Login to follow live video Read More Login to follow prime minister Read More Login to follow scott morrison Read More Login to follow update Read More Login to follow coronavirus editors picks live video prime minister scott morrison update Top Stories premium_icon ‘Since when did you need a haircut to survive a pandemic?’ Business HAIRDRESSERS are rushing to complete hair colourings before the 30-minute rule comes into effect at midnight. 25th Mar 2020 12:09 PM premium_icon Local ‘angel’ saves couple stuck in South Africa News THE Lismore residents are expected to land in Sydney later today. 25th Mar 2020 12:00 PM premium_icon Looks like a lockdown: The empty streets of Casino News RICHMOND Valley's mayor is proud of how his town is doing the right thing on social distancing despite the hardship on businesses. premium_icon Rate relief in sight as council considers urgent measures News LISMORE council has also pledged not to pursue people who have defaulted on their rate payments as a result of being out of work.