Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Surfing Dog Championship 1
News

WATCH: Paw-fect conditions for Surfing Dog Championship

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 4:44 PM | Updated: 6:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Ten of the country's gnarliest surfing dogs impressed the mammoth crowd at Noosa Main Beach for the annual Surfing Dog Championship.

 

The two legged surfers took a back seat to the furry, four-legged stars at Noosa's First Point as hundreds of beachgoers enjoyed all the surf dog action.

But the biggest applause was left for the dogs who would ditch their surfing owners and ride the Noosa waves in style, all by themselves.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Naomi Szabo is the marketing manager for Vet Shop who sponsored the event, which is now in its ninth year.

Even though the waves were a little smaller than hoped for, Szabo said everyone involved were chuffed with the event.

"Everyone had a wonderful time," she said.

"Lucky enough there was something they could all catch.

"They certainly entertained the crowd."

The Wave of the day award went to Sunshine Coast's Paul Jones, his son Hughey and cocker spaniel cross labrador called Huggsley.

noosa festival of surfing noosa main beach surfing dog championship
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helping to shape the city’s future

        Helping to shape the city’s future

        News ISAAC SMITH: This week’s column discusses the bright future ahead for the Lismore region

        Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        premium_icon Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        News BALLINA Rd was closed eastbound after Saturday's crash in Lismore.

        $25,000 reward on offer for missing dog

        premium_icon $25,000 reward on offer for missing dog

        Pets & Animals Owner's desperate bid to find missing pooch

        Five days of highway work ahead

        premium_icon Five days of highway work ahead

        News MOTORISTS are being urged to plan accordingly as highway work will mean reduced...