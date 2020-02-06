Menu
Crime

VIDEO: Moment man brutally bashed at gym

by Greg Stolz
6th Feb 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 6:12 PM
ANTI-bikie cops are hunting two men who used a 5kg weight to brutally bash another man at a popular Gold Coast gym.

The 20-year-old victim was working out at the World Gym at Upper Coomera on Monday night when he was attacked.

"Initial investigations indicate the male victim was in the open area of the gym, when two men approached him as he was looking at his mobile phone," police said.

"One of the men has then struck the victim to the head multiple times with a five kilogram weight.

"The victim fell to the ground, and was further assaulted before being assisted by staff and other members of the public. The two men then left the gym."

Police said the victim later underwent surgery at the Gold Coast University Hospital, although his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police from Taskforce Maxima and the Organised Crime Gangs Group are involved in the investigation.

bikies crime editors picks taskforce maxima world gym

