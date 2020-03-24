Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Cannabis up in smoke
Crime

WATCH: Massive pile of cannabis burnt on rural property

Crystal Jones
by
21st Mar 2019 3:19 PM | Updated: 24th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH conducted by detectives from Bundaberg CIB located 330 cannabis plants on a South Kolan property.

The search, which was carried out at 6.30am yesterday, revealed some plants as tall as four metres in height.

Additionally, police found 751 cannabis seedlings and a large number of cannabis seeds.

Drying racks and ammunition were also discovered.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said due to the sheer amount of drug plants, they were destroyed by fire on scene.

Other items were seized by police.

A 58-year-old man was charged with producing and possessing drugs and will appear in court on April 26.

Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan.
Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan. Contributed

More Stories

bundaberg crime bundy cannabis crime drug crime editors picks queensland south kolan
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHUTDOWN: How our major employers are saving jobs

        premium_icon SHUTDOWN: How our major employers are saving jobs

        News CLUBS and pubs are working to try and keep staff on the books after the federal government announced nation-wide closures.

        Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open

        premium_icon Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open

        Education Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open despite COVID-19 crisis

        How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        premium_icon How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        Business Here are five key things to ask and act upon

        ‘Out of hospital beds in three weeks’

        ‘Out of hospital beds in three weeks’

        Health The “hockey stick” rise of coronavirus cases in Australia