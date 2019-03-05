Menu
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
WATCH: Man who jumped in Tweed River arrested after manhunt

Rick Koenig
5th Mar 2019 12:45 AM

A MAN who attempted to flee police by jumping into the Tweed River at Tweed Heads South has been arrested following a dramatic manhunt which involved PolAir, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW.

Police were called to a caravan park on Dry Dock Road about 7pm last night following reports of an intoxicated man.

As officers approached the man he allegedly ran into the water and started swimming away from shore.

Due to his level of intoxication and concerns for his welfare, officers called for assistance from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Marine Rescue NSW, however they were unable to locate the man.

 

PolAir joined the search and located the 26-year-old on nearby Boyds Island.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers returned to shore and collected police who made their way to the island to arrest the man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with a warrant for domestic violence matters.

He was refused bail and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

