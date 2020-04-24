Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Latest on Qld’s COVID-19 cases

24th Apr 2020 11:28 AM

THE State Government will this morning provide an update on the number of coronavirus cases in Queensland and its response to the crisis.

Health Minister Steven Miles and Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath will be speaking at 11.30am.

 

 

 

It comes after two new cases were recorded yesterday. There have only been eight since Monday, including two 24-hour periods with no new cases.

As of yesterday, there were 1026 cases of coronavirus reported in Queensland with 282 of those still active.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Latest on Qld's COVID-19 cases

attorney general coronavirus health minister queensland update

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested after allegedly sexually touching doctor

        premium_icon Man arrested after allegedly sexually touching doctor

        News A man has been charged after allegedly sexually touching a doctor while being treated at a Tweed hospital last week.

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors hope to use Lennox Head as training base

        Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        premium_icon Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        Business Company launches sanitiser, includes donation to frontline workers

        'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        premium_icon 'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        News Eight country kids talk about life on the home front