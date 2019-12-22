Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Car rolls over after tyre bursts
News

WATCH: Dramatic car rollover as tyre bursts

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALLIOPE Road Policing unit has released footage of a car rollover following a tyre burst in hopes of reminding drivers the importance of checking their vehicles before long trips.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said in the video a crash occurred after a tyre blew on a vehicle driving in Biloela.

"Whilst the tyre was legal it was getting due for replacement and failed while driving, resulting in the crash," Sen Sgt English said.

"In this case, the driver was fortunate there were no vehicles travelling in the other direction and nobody was hurt in the crash."

He said it was a timely reminder to check your car.

"With the expected increase in road users over the Christmas period, it is well worth checking your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before starting on your holiday trip," he said.

More Stories

Show More
burst tyre car crashes car rollover editors picks rollover crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The must-have reading list to send Santa

        premium_icon The must-have reading list to send Santa

        News Top books to fill Christmas stockings for kids, teenagers and adults.

        Art flourishes at small school

        premium_icon Art flourishes at small school

        News FROM totem poles to murals, this small rural school is flourishing with new public...

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed