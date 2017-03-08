29°
News

WATCH: Coffee smackdown brews an artistic storm

Marc Stapelberg
| 8th Mar 2017 11:48 AM
City Centre Manager Jason Mumford and Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller are looking forward to seeing competitors get involved in the Latte Art Smackdown at Eat the Street 2017.
City Centre Manager Jason Mumford and Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller are looking forward to seeing competitors get involved in the Latte Art Smackdown at Eat the Street 2017. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFEE is a vital part of any newsroom.

You will be hard pressed to find many journalists separate from their coffee mug or takeaway cup.

It is with great excitement that our newsroom learnt that latte art is now on the menu at this weekend's 2017 Eat the Street food festival.

 

Creating the most impressive caffeinated masterpiece is not a skill to be underestimated and you can see your favourite local coffee maker compete for the inaugural Latte Art Champion title and $1000.

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson and Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller have come together with Lismore City Council in an effort to promote and bring together the wonderful coffee resources in the area.

 

Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller is hoping for some stiff competition between competitors at the Latte Art Smackdown at Eat the Street 2017.
Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller is hoping for some stiff competition between competitors at the Latte Art Smackdown at Eat the Street 2017. Marc Stapelberg

"Eat the Street is a really good platform to do something like this and hopefully we can expand it into other areas down the track," Mr Muller said.

"In this whole region there are a lot of good coffee roasters and baristas.

"We are aiming for about 30 competitors."

Co-organisor OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson is no stranger to coffee art after having been placed in numerous titles in Queensland.

"There is stress involved and you want to do well," Mr Davidson said.

"It is not easy but that is part of the fun.

 

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson and Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller are excited to announce the Latte Art Smackdown for Eat the Street 2017.
OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson and Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller are excited to announce the Latte Art Smackdown for Eat the Street 2017. Marc Stapelberg

"Mostly with those competitions you are really competing against yourself and what you can do.

"A lot of the competitors can do great things but doing it under the pressure is what the real test is.

"It is fun to see what they come up with and the different techniques they use."

Mr Davidson said it was all about meeting people who are passionate about coffee.

The Latte Art Smackdown is a knock-out competition with two baristas going head to head in each round to create the best latte art.

They have only one attempt to pour their design and a panel of judges will pick their favourite pour.

The winner advances until only one barista remains.

"Nick Muller from the Republic of Coffee came up with the idea and we immediately loved it," City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said.

"Lismore is developing a really strong coffee culture and we have some exceptional cafes in our CBD.

"Latte art has become quite popular and it's pretty fascinating... the things people can create are extraordinary.

"There are quite a few baristas locally who are doing some amazing stuff and the baristas who are doing it are incredibly passionate about their art. It's a great addition to Eat the Street."

The popular Eat the Street food festival is this Saturday, March 11 from 12pm-8pm in Lismore's Magellan Street, and the Latte Art Smackdown will start at 3pm at the Republic of Coffee.

Entry to the Latte Art Smackdown is $15 and contestants must be on site at Republic of Coffee by 2.45pm.

 

The 2017 Eat the Street food festival will feature more than 50 food vendors offering delicious tasting plates plus live music from local acts including the Bella Fontes and The Button Collective, shows by the The Pitts family circus and a Macadamia Castle petting zoo for kids.

The Cooking Stage will feature celebrity chefs including Katrina Kanetani from Town Bangalow and Steven Snow from Fins sharing recipes close to their heart, while Northern Rivers food producers will be selling a range of delicious locally made food products.

For more information, visit www.cometotheheart.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  art barrista brewing coffee competition eat the street latte art northern rivers food northern rivers lifestyle smackdown

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Seniors need to exercise to maintain energy

Seniors need to exercise to maintain energy

Seniors Week is a chance to revisit the exercise regime

Sports icon regales room with her life at the top of her game

CHAMPION: Liz Ellis at the Back to Business Week breakfast .

Liz Ellis addresses business breakfast in Lismore

WATCH: Coffee smackdown brews an artistic storm

City Centre Manager Jason Mumford and Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller are looking forward to seeing competitors get involved in the Latte Art Smackdown at Eat the Street 2017.

Watch your local barrista compete to be the local champion

What's on: International Women's Day

Group of students holding by hands while sitting in circle

7 women's day events around the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

Seniors need to exercise to maintain energy

Seniors Week is a chance to revisit the exercise regime

Enticed by mall's come-hither shine

Dr Airdre Grant

How the mall has become a metaphor for society

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Kitty announces smashing comedy show

COMING SOON: Australian comedian, writer and actor Kitty Flanagan.

Tickets to her Lismore show went out for sale today

Take the little ones to a movie date with Peppa

AT THE BEACH: A scene from the movie Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday.

Peppa Pig is coming to Australia

MKR recap: ‘It’s an insult and bloody un-Australian’

In the most Australian MKR episode ever there was just one thing wrong.

Lisa Curry voted off I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

JUST five celebs left after Olympian's exit.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!