Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Brawl Mackay Harbour
News

WATCH: 30 people brawl at Mackay Harbour

Rainee Shepperson
Melanie Whiting
26th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNKEN brawl involving more than 25 people broke out in Mackay last night.

The fight, which could be heard from streets away, began around 10.45pm outside the Breakwater Bar & Restaurant on Breakwater Access Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said six police units attended the scene of the incident after several calls from bar staff.

"We had reports of people loitering the streets," the spokeswoman said.

"There was about 25-30 people involved in the brawl but they all dispersed once police arrived."

Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.
Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.

The spokeswoman said police had to restrain one man who was later taken to hospital.

Police stayed to patrol the area but no further action was required.

alcohol alcohol fueled violence brawl editors picks mackay brawl mackay crime mackay harbour qps
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How young sporting stars can get grants for competing

        premium_icon How young sporting stars can get grants for competing

        News TWENTY young sporting stars given grants to support development in their field.

        Concert to protect the plateau

        premium_icon Concert to protect the plateau

        News CONCERT to raise funds for legal battle over controversial proposal.

        Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        premium_icon Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        News “A four-year battle got us a year and half of magic"

        Army veteran wants psychedelic drugs used in PTSD treatment

        premium_icon Army veteran wants psychedelic drugs used in PTSD treatment

        News THE former major who served in Somalia has co-founded a non-profit research...