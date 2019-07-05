Boy, 12, accused of driving truck on road

Police say the boy, 12, was driving a light tray truck similar to this one on a public road in Warrnambool.

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy who allegedly drove a truck belonging to his father's workplace on a road in Warrnambool will likely avoid criminal charges.

Police said the minor was moving the light tray truck in an industrial area about 10am on Wednesday morning.

Senior-Constable Lewis Martin said he spotted the boy driving while heading to a separate matter and thought he looked too young to be behind the wheel.

"I jokingly said to my partner that people look younger these days, it must be me getting older," Sen-Constable Martin said.

"We pulled him over and said: 'You probably get this a lot but you look quite young' and asked if he had his licence and he said: 'No, I'm 12'."

The boy, who was wearing high-vis gear, told police his father had asked him to move the vehicle within the compound but he had taken initiative and was driving it to a different compound a few hundred metres down the road.

But Sen-Constable Martin dismissed a report the boy was expected to face criminal charges.

"At this stage I'm not going to go down the road of pursuing it criminally if it was a miscommunication between father and child, Sen-Constable Martin said.

"We have referred it to Worksafe to investigate.

"The onus is more on the company and the father rather than the 12-year-old."