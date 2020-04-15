Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SRV CONFUSION: Why has IPART application not been withdrawn?

        premium_icon SRV CONFUSION: Why has IPART application not been withdrawn?

        News COUNCIL GM confirms council is “in the process” of withdrawing controversial SRV application.

        Free parking boost for hospital workers

        premium_icon Free parking boost for hospital workers

        News HEALTH union welcomes council decision to offer parking boost for hospital...

        Councillors gobsmacked rate hike plan hasn't been withdrawn

        premium_icon Councillors gobsmacked rate hike plan hasn't been withdrawn

        News DESPITE councillors voting to withdraw the controversial rate hike last month...

        Pound remains open

        Pound remains open

        News IN THE DOGHOUSE: Lismore City Council pound is still open, so make sure you give a...