WARNING: Water supply 'unsafe' without boiling

WATER WARNING: Tenterfield Shire Council is warning residents all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe.

TENTERFIELD residents are urged to take caution when using water due to poor raw water quality.

Tenterfield Shire Council said recent fires at the Tenterfield water supply dam have caused problems with water treatment, making drinking water in the Tenterfield township unsafe.

Council said all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe.

Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this.

Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.

Bottled water or cool boiled water should be used for drinking, washing uncooked food such as salad, vegetables and fruit, making ice, cleaning teeth, gargling and pet's drinking water.

Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Children should take bottled water or cool boiled water to school.

Tenterfield Shire Council said they are working to fix the problem, and these warnings will be in place until further notice.