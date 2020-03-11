WARNING: More cyclones could hit region this decade

DIRE WARNING; A report has forecast the region will experience more bad storms and cyclones in the next decade.

THE Northern Rivers is faced with the risk of more cyclones within the next decade, according to a recent report.

The report, from leading insurer Insurance Australia Group (IAG) in collaboration with the National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Colorado, predicted a 10 per cent increase in the likelihood of tropical cyclones hitting the Northern NSW region.

The Northern Rivers is classified as Region B by the Building Code of Australia (BCA).

That classification means the region is unable to handle the impact of a tropical cyclone, which leaves Northern Rivers residents vulnerable.

In a statement, IAG executive manager natural perils, Mark Leplastrier, said the report underlined a serious threat to local communities.

"The report highlights that one of the key risks facing Australia as the world warms towards plus-three degrees Celsius is tropical cyclones travelling further south with higher intensity," he said.

"This means that parts of south-east Queensland and north-east New South Wales will start to experience greater devastation from strong winds and torrential rainfall due to cyclones.

"With the annual economic cost of natural disasters predicted to hit $39 billion by 2050, we need to invest more … to better protect communities.

"This includes adequate land planning and building codes to ensure our infrastructure is able to withstand extreme weather, especially for cyclone and flood-prone regions."

The Bureau of Meteorology released its state of climate report in 2018 which indicated the northern regions of Australia would face heavier rainfall in the future.

The increased threat has led to IAG warning Northern Rivers residents to ensure their property is protected.

"Use a professional builder to check your building and help identify ways you can increase the structural security of your home ... and make sure that your home and contents insurance is up to date," IAG said in a statement.