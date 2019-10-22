Warning about 'killer' Kmart chew toy

A woman has warned about the dangers of a $5 Kmart pet toy after it almost killed her dog.

Leah Mabey posted about the Dental Bone Pet Toy saying her Pomeranian had to have emergency surgery after he managed to chew off the end and swallow it.

"Our little pomeranian is a puppy still and like most dogs will give anything a go but I thought I'd be safe buying this," she wrote.

She said her 10-month-old dog with "brand new tiny teeth" had to have surgery to remove part of the toy from his bowel.

Leah Mabey’s dog needed emergency surgery.

Her pomeranian chewed the end off the toy.

"I know all toys at some level will get broken etc but I genuinely didn't think a chewability level 4 toy wouldn't be able to be eaten by a tiny Pom," she said.

She said she wanted to post the message to serve as a warning to other animal lovers.

"Please no hate or comments about being a "bad pet owner" etc, I'm not here for that. Simply writing a quick warning about this toy," she wrote.

Her post has since been shared more than 2000 times and attracted more than 3000 comments.

Ms Mabey said she was worried that other dogs big or small may also have the toy at home and could potentially need surgery too.

"My recommendation would be to chuck it away," her post warned.

While Ms Mabey is based in New Zealand, the toy is also available in Australia and Kmart's website shows it is still able to be purchased online.

The site does have a warning for people to "Choose toys that reflect your pet's play style. Follow usage instructions carefully".