Warm weekend ahead for Lismore

WARM: This weekend will see temps up to 35C as the weather warms up. Paul Donaldson BUN061116HOT3

GET ready Lismore, you can can expect a warm weekend, despite a cooler start to the week.

Today will see a top of 24C on a cloudy day, with light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day.

Tomorrow will be cool with a maximum of 24C, and you could need your umbrellas, with possible showers predicted.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimates there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, with a minimum of 10C, however they are only predicting less than 5mm.

Wednesday will increase to 27C predicted over a sunny day, with a minimum of 9C.

BoM has predicted temperatures will rise from Thursday and into the weekend, as Thursday rises to 30C with light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h during the afternoon.

Friday will see temperatures of 31C and a minimum of 11C, with 20-30km northerly winds.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the week, with a maximum temperature of 35C and a minimum of 13C, while Sunday cools off down to only 25C and a mild 15C minimum.

The long range forecast also predicts a 20 per cent chance of a shower, with south to southeasterly winds in the morning.