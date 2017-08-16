Warm weather brings brown snakes out early

ONE of our snake handlers was called to manage a large Eastern Brown, basking at the foot of the stairs leading to the caller's home.

The snake was very chilled and just needed some encouragement to move on.

Snake calls are increasing. Spring is when they are more defensive and territorial.

Snakes learn to stay out of our way.

They know the food, water and shelter in their territory and learn the daily movements of resident humans.

Conflict generally occurs because the snake cannot make a quick exit.

Never try to catch or kill a snake. Snakes are not normally aggressive, but they will defend themselves if threatened and this is when most snakebites occur.

Snakes, protected by law, play an important role in the environment. Do not relocate a snake far away from your home: a stranger snake that does not know you may move into your territory.

Discourage snakes: keep lawn neat, dispose of excessive leaf litter and garden waste.

Move building materials, woodpiles or compost away from house.

Snake-proof aviaries, pet enclosures and chicken pens with 1cm square mesh wire. Use secure insect screens on windows and doors.

Close gaps at ground level with weather strips. Train family members to keep screen doors closed. Keep garage doors closed.

Phone WIRES if you are concerned about a snake.

Phone WIRES for rescues, advice or inquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers 66281898.