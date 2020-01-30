WANTED: Women basketballers keen for fun and ‘me time’

HOOP DREAMS: Calling new players! After the Lismore Women's Basketball Competition was successfully revised by Elisa Brownhill (far tight) with keen players L-R Angela Richardson, Jahli Eves and Nadine Chandler, in 2019, they are now looking for more players for the 2020 season. Photo: Alison Paterson

AFTER a successful resurgence in 2019, women’s basketball is set to storm across the courts again in 2020.

Elisa Brownhill helped get the competition up and running last year.

It attracted seven teams and started with eight or nine players in each, she said.

“We are keen to encourage any women over the age of 14 who would like to get involved in this competition,” Brownhill said.

“It’s heaps of fun, you make new friends and get fit at the same time.”

Brownhill said the beauty of the competition was that each team had a couple of experienced players, which ensures anyone joining who has not played before won't feel left out.

“Come along, have a go, join us in having fun, everyone is very welcoming,” she said.

“We have six teams so far and I know two teams are looking for new players.

“Basketball can be a seriously fun time and a good run around.”

As well as enjoying learning new skills, Brownhill said the competition had attracted women who realised the importance of “me time”.

Seeing their parent play active sport was also a great motivator for children, Brownhill said.

“It’s important to have time for yourself,” she said.

“And we have a team with mothers and daughters playing together as we accept players aged 14 years and up.”

Basketball is popular in Northern NSW, and there are more than 55,000 registered members across the state.

“I hope we get lots of women joining,” Brownhill said.

“We want to get a really good, fun competition going for Thursday nights.”

More information is available on the Lismore Women’s Basketball Competition page on Facebook.