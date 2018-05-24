Menu
Login
DONATE YOUR TIME: Lantern Parade organisers are calling on volunteers to be part of the Queen of Hearts' army of bucketeers to collect donations on the night.
DONATE YOUR TIME: Lantern Parade organisers are calling on volunteers to be part of the Queen of Hearts' army of bucketeers to collect donations on the night. Sophie Moeller
Community

Want to be a Lantern Parade bucketeer?

by Sophie Moeller
23rd May 2018 12:43 PM

THE Queen of Hearts is calling on volunteers to be part of her army of bucketeers.

The renovation of Oakes Oval means traditional income from ticket sales of the parade's finale are no longer available.

Donations from the crowd are more important than ever.

Amanda Shoebridge has put her hand up to help keep the festival afloat by co-ordinating the army, which needs to comprise of about 100 collecting bucketeers.

The Lismore Lantern Parade has been a beloved feature on Lismore's event calendar for more than twenty years, "and it needs to stay that way”, Amanda said.

"Tens of thousands of people line the streets of Lismore every year, gloves and beanies on, camera's in hand, children on their shoulders, to witness the magic of the lantern parade. Even though most spectators would be delighted to throw some money in a bucket, there are just not enough 'bucketeers' on hand and every year the parade is run on the bare bones.”

" If the parade is to survive, it's going to need some friends to step up.

"The job of the bucketeer is to mingle joyfully through the crowds, with buckets, calling for donations to keep the festival alight. The more gleeful, fun and joy-filled the bucketeer- the better.”

If you would like to help light the way, fill out the volunteer form on The Lantern Parade website.:

https://www.lantern

parade.com/how-to-

be-involved/volunteer/p/24

lantern parade the quad

Top Stories

    Six-hour drag show this weekend

    Six-hour drag show this weekend

    Whats On EXPECT a lip sync, a fashion show and hilarious stand up comedy at the first ever Nimbin Drag-A-Thon.

    Go you 'yarning' bunch of awesome sisters

    Go you 'yarning' bunch of awesome sisters

    Community Go you 'yarning' mob of awesome sisters

    Happy women Cairns-bound for arts festival

    Happy women Cairns-bound for arts festival

    Community Indigenous group raise funds to attend festival of art in Queensland

    Female representation on the radar

    Female representation on the radar

    Community Is the liberal party attempting to purge sheilas from parliament

    Local Partners