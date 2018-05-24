Want to be a Lantern Parade bucketeer?

DONATE YOUR TIME: Lantern Parade organisers are calling on volunteers to be part of the Queen of Hearts' army of bucketeers to collect donations on the night.

THE Queen of Hearts is calling on volunteers to be part of her army of bucketeers.

The renovation of Oakes Oval means traditional income from ticket sales of the parade's finale are no longer available.

Donations from the crowd are more important than ever.

Amanda Shoebridge has put her hand up to help keep the festival afloat by co-ordinating the army, which needs to comprise of about 100 collecting bucketeers.

The Lismore Lantern Parade has been a beloved feature on Lismore's event calendar for more than twenty years, "and it needs to stay that way”, Amanda said.

"Tens of thousands of people line the streets of Lismore every year, gloves and beanies on, camera's in hand, children on their shoulders, to witness the magic of the lantern parade. Even though most spectators would be delighted to throw some money in a bucket, there are just not enough 'bucketeers' on hand and every year the parade is run on the bare bones.”

" If the parade is to survive, it's going to need some friends to step up.

"The job of the bucketeer is to mingle joyfully through the crowds, with buckets, calling for donations to keep the festival alight. The more gleeful, fun and joy-filled the bucketeer- the better.”

If you would like to help light the way, fill out the volunteer form on The Lantern Parade website.:

https://www.lantern

parade.com/how-to-

be-involved/volunteer/p/24